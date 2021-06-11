The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission, have announced July 1 to July 30 as the date for the 2021 fishing closed season.

This date binds the artisanal and inshore fleets while that of the industrial fleets will run till August 31.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur-Dadzie and copied to appropriate stakeholders.

The statement noted fishing operators are expected to berth at all landing sites by midnight, on June 30.

“The Fisheries Commission will like to bring to the attention of all fishing operators to berth at port/anchorage or at the various landing sites before the end midnight of 30th June 2021,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Ministry and the Commission have called on all fishing operators to comply with the directive.

The Closed Season is a project by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission aimed at halting trawling on the country’s sea.

The target is to arrest what they described as depletion of the country’s fish stock.

Read the statement below: