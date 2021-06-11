The Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Appointments Committee have boycotted the vetting of Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development nominee, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah.

According to them, their decision is to protest against the unresolved violence that characterised the 2020 election in the Techiman South constituency where Mr Korsah is the MP.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has explained they will stay out because the government has failed to prosecute perpetrators and also bring finality to the incident.

This follows a petition from National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in the constituency who asked the committee to reject Mr Korsah’s nomination over the issue.

Martin Agyei Mensah-Korsah

The constituency’s election was characterised by some acts of violence which claimed two lives and left several others injured after a scuffle among supporters of the NDC, the governing New Patriotic Party and some security agents.

The incident ensued after some NDC supporters alleged that the incumbent government tried to rig the elections.

This, according to them, led to a misunderstanding between the NDC supporters and Electoral Commission officials.

The NDC is currently in court challenging the declaration of the NPP’s Mr Korsah as the winner.

The party is accusing the NPP of using violence to deny the NDC the majority party in Parliament.

He also accused the government of using violence to deny the people of Techiman South their truly elected MP, Joseph Banyere, who was the NDC candidate.