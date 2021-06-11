One Kalvin Amwai has been arraigned before the Kibera law court in Nairobi, Kenya for reportedly terminating his wife’s pregnancy with a kick over food.

Amwai allegedly committed the offence on May 31, at about 9:pm in his house at Kabiria area within Dagoreti Sub-County.

He was said to have gotten angry after his wife told him there was no food after making the demand upon arriving home at night. It was gathered that before his wife could explain why there was nothing to eat, the man threw punches and kicks, thereby, injuring her seriously.

His wife, who was five months old pregnant, called for help and she was rushed to the hospital only to be told that she had miscarried. The matter was reported at the police station, prompting his arrest.

Awai, however, pleaded not guilty before the Chief Magistrate Charles Mwaniki.

He was granted a bond of Ksh300,000 pending pre-trial on June 17.