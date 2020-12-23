Member of Parliament-elect for Techiman South constituency, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah says his life is under threat.

He claims some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) including their parliamentary candidate, Christopher Beyere are telling the people to prepare for a by-election in the constituency.

“They have targeted my life. My opponent is going on radio saying there will be by-election in Techiman South” he said on Accra-based Oman FM Wednesday.

The constituency election was marred by some acts of violence which saw two persons dead after a scuffle among supporters of the NDC and governing NPP and some security agents.

The NDC maintained that, their parliamentary candidate won the election with 293 votes and backed their claim with evidence.

They are asking the Electoral Commission to correct their wrongs and declare their candidate, Christopher Beyere the MP-elect.

But Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah said the NDC is just appeasing their angry supporters in the constituency.

He stated unequivocally that, he was declared winner of the parliamentary election after collation was done by the EC.

The Techiman South MP-elect could not fathom why the NDC is moving heaven on earth to have the seat which they lost in the poll.

“I don’t know why the NDC want Techiman at all cost; I can’t understand! But with the help of God we will struggle to protect it” he stated.

Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah said he won the Techiman South parliamentary elections legitimately and nothing the NDC will do can change it.

“The [NDC] did not win Techiman South; I won it for the NPP. They just making noise to frustrate the government” he added.