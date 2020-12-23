American rapper and actress, Cardi B is putting into practice the thing she learnt during her visit to some countries in Africa.

As part of her Year of Return tour, Cardi who visited Ghana and Nigeria, said the continent is a hub for indigenous art and culture in the world

The rapper resolved to acquire a Nigerian citizenship, after which he will be officially referred to as Chioma.

True to her words, Cardi B is steadily adding Nigerian culture to her craft, as she was seen in a video taking African dance lessons.

RELATED

She, together with her backup dancers, were captured dressed in wrapper and a scarf to match, while she whines her waist to cultural tunes.

Watch video below: