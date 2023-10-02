Kanye West had a lot to say about Cardi B in leaked footage from an unreleased 2018 documentary.

On Sunday, a pair of videos from the documentary surfaced online of Ye having a phone conversation about giving songs away, industry plants, the Illuminati and more.

In one video, the Chicago legend is sitting on a couch going through a magazine and speaking on Corey Gamble being a part of the CIA and claiming Cardi B is an “industry plant” that took over Nicki Minaj’s spot.

“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” Ye said. “She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, ‘fuck them and get some money.’ She has literally replaced Nicki Minaj, purposely that they put her there, and now she doesn’t know what to do, and she has no idea what the fuck is going on. She thinks it’s just a blessing from the universe. It ain’t no blessing from the universe.”

In an unreleased documentary clip, Kanye West calls Cardi B an industry plant that doesn’t write her raps and was placed here to ‘replace’ Nicki Minaj. pic.twitter.com/HTYPO4OneP — Pop Fish 🐠 (@TheePopFish) October 1, 2023

However, it’s possible for people to change. Hours after the footage leaked, Cardi shared an interview Ye did with Jason Lee in 2022 in which he spoke about how much he loves her and that he always believed in her. Shortly after the Lee interview, Ye and Cardi joined forces on the 2022 single “Hot Shit” with Lil Durk.

In another leaked video, Kanye is on the phone with Scooter Braun and speaking on getting out of “this G.O.O.D. Music shit now.” The Donda rapper stated he needed to end his record label because he’s “great,” questioned why he gave Pusha T Daytona and Teyana Taylor KTSE, and criticized Nas for being off-beat on “Cops Shot the Kid” off their collaborative effort, NASIR.

“The fuck I’m doing giving ‘Wanna Love You’ to fucking Teyana? What the fuck am I doing giving that Daytona album to Pusha? What the fuck I’m doing bro?,” said Kanye. “That shit was three Dark Fantasies that I gave away. ‘Cops Shot the Kid,’ Nas rapping all god-damned offbeat on it and don’t even want to shoot a video. Then shoot the video and don’t even tell me.”

He continued, “These muthaf*ckers don’t appreciate me. These muthaf*ckers are trying to use me. I’m the greatest muthaf*cking artist living, and I can do everything.”

Kanye also added that he wanted to do his own festival instead of performing at others and has since done everything that he claimed people didn’t think would happen.

He also said he knew what he was saying could put his life in danger but wouldn’t end up like XXXTENTACION, who was known for speaking out against the industry.

“I know my life is on the line when I’m talking, but I know ain’t nobody going to touch me because I’m too high profile. I’m not [XXXTENTACION], so y’all can’t take me out,” he continued. “But I bet you I get off my muthafucking publishing, I bet you I get my muthafucking festival, and I bet you I get off of Universal, and I bet you all I won’t talk to Adidas again.”

The explosive footage is just one of many things that have been leaked over the last few weeks. Most of the leaks include song snippets, unreleased music videos, and more.

