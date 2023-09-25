Former Member of Parliament for the Upper Denkyira West Constituency, Benjamin Ayeh, has declared his support to Alan Kyerematen despite his unexpected resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his view, the NPP will feel the void created by Alan’s absence and will eventually know his worth to the party.

“I remain a member of the NPP but I will campaign for Alan. It’s time for all of us to come together and build the country” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday.

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen in a shocking turn of events resigned from the NPP on September 25.

His resignation came as a surprise to many as he recently emerged third in the party’s super delegates conference organised on August 26 for its presidential hopefuls.

But the former MP said NPP is to blame for Mr. Kyerematen’s exit.

In his view, the party made the same mistake which led to it losing more seats in Parliament to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As someone who has followed Alan Kyerematen for years, the former MP said he [Alan] is the man to change Ghana.

Mr. Ayeh added that, though he has endorsed Alan, he does not anticipate being expelled from the NPP.

