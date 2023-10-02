Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the weekend outdoored a recently constructed astroturf at Teshie in Accra.

The newly constructed facility in the Ledzokuku constituency, a partnership between NHIA CEO Bernard Okoe-Boye, and McDan Group, was launched on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The Astro-turf pitches are part of the government’s efforts to address the infrastructure challenges in the sports sector.

Dr Bawumia said the construction of astroturfs “has become synonymous with our government, and this facility adds to the over 150 Astroturfs in other parts of the country, constructed since 2017, compared to the 3 Astroturfs in Ghana we inherited.”