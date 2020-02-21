Award-winning American Rapper, Cardi B, has hinted of plans to revisit Africa after enjoying the continent during her Christmas concert.

She is expected to touch base in South Africa on June 12 as the headliner for the 10th anniversary of Castle Lite Unlock concert at TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg.

Cardi B broke the news on her official twitter page when a ticket agency revealed it had sold out her tickets for her visit.

Excited by the development, ‘Chioma B’ confirmed in a tweet she is excited to visit the African Content considering the experiences she had in her previous visit.

Her partnership, as explained by Castle Light, is a commitment to making a positive contribution to African hip hop culture.

As part of her African tour, the ‘Yellow Bodak’ rapper performed in Ghana and Nigeria at Livespot X Festival, an outdoor event, put together by a Nigerian media company Livespot360.

