Chart-topping rapper Cardi B, known for her hits like ‘WAP’ is once again capturing headlines, but this time it’s not solely for her music.

A viral video has emerged showing the artiste throwing a microphone at an audience member during a recent concert after the individual tossed a drink at her mid-performance.

This incident occurred just hours after she displayed a similar outburst at a different show in Las Vegas.

The incident, which was captured in a video shared on Pop Base’s Twitter account, took place during a daytime concert where Cardi B was energetically performing “Bodak Yellow”.

A fan threw a drink at #CardiB , she returned the favor 🤣👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CN4bpmlBfB — Mahmoud Hassan  (@Mahmoud09) July 30, 2023

While singing, she was unexpectedly splashed in the face by a drink thrown from the audience.

Without missing a beat, Cardi B swiftly reacted by grabbing the microphone she was holding and flinging it at the person responsible for the disrespectful act.

The singer was visibly upset as she was appearing to yell at them. Her team rushed to remove the attendee from the crowd and tried to calm her.