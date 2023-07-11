Grammy winner Cardi B and her husband of five years – three-time Grammy nominee Offset – went all out for their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus’ fifth birthday on Monday, spoiling her with a $20K pink Hermès Birkin ’25 Bag.’

The Bronx-born 30-year-old shared lots of footages of her ‘pretty princess’ wearing a fancy feathered frock and ballet-style sandals with the expensive purse – created 1984 in honor of Jane Birkin – which can cost between $5K-$500K.

Cardi (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus) also shared a snap of little Kulture playing her small pink Blüthner piano with the Birkin resting on top.

The 31-year-old father-of-five was the mastermind behind the party for his ‘Daddy’s girl’ and the festivities took place at DreamWorks Water Park within American Dream at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey.

Kulture was still clutching her Birkin as she embraced a costumed character of Princess Poppy from the Trolls movies.

The half-Dominican, half-Trinidadian star high-fived Offset (born Kiari Cephus) and gushed: ‘Yay! I love it. You did that! Yasss!’

The Georgia native arranged for a DJ to spin tunes by the windows as well as a balloon-decorated table featuring cakes, cupcakes, and a light-up ‘Kulture’ sign.

The not-so-typical child later changed into a pink romper and Crocs so she could better enjoy the water park and rides located outside her marble-floored, private VIP room where a costumed character of Blue from Blue’s Clues greeted her.

Cardi – who boasts 257.2M social media followers – had to physically pry their 22-month-old son Wave Set Cephus away from Blue as he looked way too blissed out to move from the giant dog’s fuzzy blue grip: ‘Awww my baby!’

But even the Cardi Tries producer-star felt the venue might have been too large for a sparsely-attended children’s party, writing via Instastory: ‘I wish this man would [have] let me know. I would [have popped] out with 100 people, LMAO!’

While dancing by herself at the bash, Cardi began lip-synching along to her own NSFW verse as a featured artist on FendiDa Rappa’s new single Point Me 2, which dropped last Thursday.

Cardi admitted it felt ‘a little sad’ to see her ‘baby’ grow up, but she vowed the birthday celebrations will be ‘turned up today till the weekend.’