Rapper Cardi B cannot contain her joy after winning a court battle over the “Raunchy” mixtape cover art.

Cardi B whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar had been in a legal battle of a copyright infringement by Kevin Brophy, who alleged that the Grammy-winning rapper had inappropriately used his back tattoos for her sexually provocative mixtape cover art in 2016.

The applicant had described the appearance of his back tattoo on Cardi B’s obscene cover album as humiliating. His claims were however rejected.

A jury on Friday, October 21 ruled in favour of the “I Like It” hitmaker.

The judgement absolves Cardi B from the payment of millions of dollars in demanded damages after it was determined that she was not legally culpable in Brophy’s lawsuit whose back tattoos were unintentionally superimposed onto a “raunchy” album cover.

The rapper wrote on Twitter “I just won this lawsuit …I’m soo emotional right now …I wanna kiss God’s feet right now …..I’M BEYOND GRATEFUL.”

The applicant still has two ways to challenge the ruling, if he so chooses: first, by requesting the judge to reverse the ruling, and second, by taking the matter before a federal appeals court.

The rapper is having a fantastic year. Earlier in the year, an Atlanta jury awarded her nearly $3 million in punitive damages and legal fees in connection with her libel case against celebrity gossip YouTuber Tasha K.