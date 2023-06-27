Renowned rapper Cardi B has found herself in the midst of controversy once again, as her husband, Offset, recently took to social media to accuse her of infidelity. However, Cardi B has wasted no time in hitting back.

The couple, known for their high-profile relationship, has faced numerous ups and downs throughout their time together. Offset’s public accusations of Cardi B’s alleged cheating have sparked widespread attention and speculation among fans and followers.

In response to the allegations, Cardi B addressed the situation head-on, taking to her own social media platforms to share her side of the story. With a resolute tone, she denied the claims and emphasized her commitment to her marriage and family.

“First of all, let me say,” Cardi began in song. “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

“Listen,” she went on, speaking directly to her listeners. “Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all.”

The “Money” rapper, 30, insisted that the Migos member is “spiraling and thinking s–t” that’s not true.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B,” she said. “If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker went to explain that she’s not in a position to hook up with a “regular regular shmegular” guy because he would “tell the world.”

While the details surrounding the alleged infidelity remain private, Cardi B made it clear that she intends to handle the matter privately with Offset. She emphasized the importance of maintaining their family’s well-being, highlighting her dedication to co-parenting their child and working through any challenges they may face.

On the other hand, she argued, she can’t sleep with anybody “in the industry” because they would “tell, too.”

She also demanded that Offset “stop acting stupid.”

“The f–k? Stop playing,” she concluded. “That’s all I’mma motherf–king say because for real, let’s be serious.”

Cardi B’s response to the accusations has garnered support from her fan base, with many praising her resilience and maturity in handling the situation.