The United State Agency for International Development (USAID) has pledged to rebuild and manage fish stocks in Ghana.

In addition, over 8,000 Ghanaian youth will be trained in the fishing sector.

This according to USAID will be a collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission.

The Deputy Mission Director, Grace Lang disclosed this at the two-day Fish Festival held in Accra.

She added that, they are currently training some youth in vocational and technical skills acquisition.

“We are offering skills training for about 8,000 individuals who are between the ages of 15-35. These programs include crew on canoes, porters, labourers, helpers at the processing sheds and fish traders,” she announced.

She stated that, the project is in line the U.S. government’s commitment to food security in Ghana and West Africa at large.

“USAID supports the Feed the Future Initiative to make sure there’s enough healthy and nutritious fish. Fish is not only important for meals but also for livelihoods of those who live along the coast .

“USAID has supported in the creation of committees like Scientific and Technical Committee, the Small Pelagic Co-management Committees , and the Landing Beach Enforcement Committees. These committees play a critical role in promoting responsible fishing and taking action to rebuild fish stocks for the future,” she added.

Madam Laing commended government for taking bold measures to end illegal transshipment at sea and the introduction of Electric Monitoring Systems for industrial vessels.

“USAID is supporting Ghana in better managing it’s fisheries , following key government policies and strategies. USAID is excited about Ghana’s efforts in developing its first ever annual Operational Plan for the fisheries sector, this plan will help achieve the goals laid out in the Marine Fisheries Management Plan,” she stated.