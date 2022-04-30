President Nana Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur Dadzie.

The termination was contained in a letter dated April 26, 2022, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

“Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 3rd October 2018, appointing you as Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission.

“In accordance with paragraph eight (8) of the said letter, your appointment has been terminated by the President,” parts of the letter read.

Mr Dadzie has been directed to hand over his office to the Fisheries Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and proceed to collect three months’ salary in lieu of notice.

“Please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission no later than close of business on Friday 29′” April 2022,” the letter added.

Below is the full letter: