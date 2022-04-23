Personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) lightened up the spirits of mourners at the funeral of their colleague, Michael Ekow Otu.

They trooped to the funeral grounds in their numbers clad in their uniforms at the Accra Academy School Park on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Amidst the sorrow and heartbreak over Mr Otu’s absence, they held a Jama session in his honour.

A video from the funeral grounds intercepted by Adomonline.com saw men in the service do pushups in the middle of the road to the delight of mourners.

Following the instructions of a commanding officer, the personnel displayed their skills in various positions.

The 24-year-old officer was shot dead by unknown assailants at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region.

As an Operation Conquest Fist officer who guards vantage points at the border, he was on duty when the incident happened on March 22, 2022.

Watch the video above for more: