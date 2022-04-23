The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it is on high alert to prevent attacks on its troops protecting the country’s borders.

This comes on the back of the murder of an officer, Michael Ekow Otu at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region.

The GIS Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta disclosed this in an interview with Joy News.

A joint investigation committee made up of police, immigration and defence intelligence he explained is yet to submit its report on the incident.

This was during the final funeral rites of Mr Otu at Atico near Kaneshie in Accra on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

“Immediately the information got to national headquarters, a meeting of the national immigration management committee was conveyed with the commanders at the various operational levels and a strategy was adopted looking at the circumstances of the incident, exhibits strategies have been put in place to ensure such occurrence does not happen again,” he stated.

The deceased was an Operation Conquest Fist officer who guards vantage points at the border.

He was shot six times by unknown assailants with the body hidden under a nearby bridge and his weapon taken away.