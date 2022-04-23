There have been two separate road crashes on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1), between Adjei Kojo and Abattoir.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

It involved a saloon car, an articulated truck, and a single rollover rigid truck with the incident partially obstructing the free flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the Tema and Airport MTTD Accident Prevention Squads (APS), are at the scene controlling traffic.

The Road Safety Management Service Limited crew is standing by to assist with the recovery and towing of the vehicles.

The police in a statement have cautioned Accra bound motorists approaching the crash scenes to drive with prudent speed, and comply with police hand signals and directions.