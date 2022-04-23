Scores of people have trooped to Kaneshie, Accra to mourn an officer with the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS), Michael Ekow Otu, who was killed while on duty.

A burial service was held in his honour at the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church, Atico.

The final funeral rites are ongoing at the Accra Academy School park.

It was a difficult moment for family and sympathisers as the body of the young officer was laid in state.

Colleagues, sympathisers and family, who were still in a state of shock over his death, struggled with tears as they file past his body.

Unknown assailants shot dead the 24-year-old officer and hid his body under a bridge at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region

The deceased was an Operation Conquest Fist officer who guards vantage points at the border.