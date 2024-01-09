Late renowned financial analyst, Sydney Casely-Hayford, will be buried today, January 9, 2024.

This was be after a solemn ceremony set to take place at the Lashibi funeral home at 8:30 am.

Mr Casely-Hayford, who never shied away from speaking on national issues, died on Friday, December 1, 2023, from kidney failure.

He had reportedly battled with the disease for the past eight years.

He was 69.

As an analyst and columnist on several news portals in Ghana, he wrote numerous articles on various issues.

