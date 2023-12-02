Financial Consultant and leading member of pressure group, OccupyGhana, Sydney Casely-Hayford, has died at age 69.

Mr Casely-Hayford, a vociferous nationalist who never shied away from speaking on national issues, died on Friday, December 1, 2023.

His family told Myjoyonline.com that he died at home from kidney failure in the early hours of the day.

He has battled with the disease for the past eight years. Mr Casely-Hayford, who had been very active in the media as a social commentator for years even while he was unwell, finally took a break as his health deteriorated.

But even in his difficult moments, the nationalist in him never vanished when it came to pertinent issues of national interest.

As an analyst and columnist on several news portals in Ghana, he wrote numerous articles on various issues.