A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in China has defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Until his resignation, he was the deputy Secretary of the NPP China branch.

Dr. Ohene Poku popularly known as Uprising made the announcement on his Facebook page.

Dr. Ohene’s resignation comes after some 50 NPP youth in the Cape Coast South constituency in the Central region crossed carpet to the NDC.

The group said their decision was hinged on the passage of Electronic Levy (E-Levy) bill by the Akufo-Addo led government.