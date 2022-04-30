Mikel Arteta has said it is likely Thomas Partey will not play again for Arsenal this season.

After struggling with injuries in his first season at the club, Partey has established himself as an integral cog in Arteta’s Gunners midfield.

However, he limped out of the loss to Crystal Palace at the start of April with a thigh complaint, and it has proved to be a serious problem.

Of added concern to Arsenal is that, it is a previous injury, and Arteta does not want to put the Ghana international under any undue pressure to return prematurely.

“He’s progressing but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well, so we don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season, but hopefully I am wrong,” Arteta said at a press conference on Friday.

The Gunners are locked in a battle with north London rivals Tottenham for fourth in the Premier League, and the coveted Champions League place that comes with it.

Arsenal are two points clear of Spurs with five games remaining in the season. Tottenham have a better goal difference.

The Gunners travel to West Ham on Sunday, and could find themselves out of the top four at kick-off time as Spurs entertain Leicester earlier in the day.