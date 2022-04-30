A man believed to be in his 30s is in the grips of the police for allegedly killing his father Dadieso-Suiboo in the Western North Region.

The deceased has been identified 65-year-old Jonathan Tekpetey. The suspect is said have hacked his father to death.

The Dadieso police confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News’ Augustine Boah.

The suspect is however in their custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sehwi Wiawso hospital mortuary.

