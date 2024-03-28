USAID launches performance accountability activities in the Oti Region

The United States Government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has launched a five-year Performance Accountability Activity (PAA) in the Oti Region.

The activity supports local organizations, women and youth groups, and traditional and religious leaders to advocate for improved public service delivery.

It also equips service providers to be more responsive to citizen’s demands for quality essential services, particularly in basic education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture, and fisheries.

PAA is being implemented by Democracy International (DI) in close collaboration with the Government of Ghana partners and local CSOs, including the Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) and the Africa Disability Institute (ADI), GLOWA and ADI are the sub-awardees, leading activity implementation in the Oti Region.

Speaking at the launch, the PAA Deputy Chief of party, Linda Ofori-Kwafo, underscored the project’s core objectives.

“The project will enhance the capacity of government partners including sector agencies, district Assemblies, CSOs, and community-based organizations, to implement behavior-led capacity building and institutional strengthening interventions.

During the launch, GLOWA and ADI also facilitated a Regional sensitization workshop to introduce the project to key stakeholders including representatives from Regional Coordinating Councils, Municipal and District Assemblies, CSOs, community-based organizations, Non-governmental Organisations, influential leaders and representatives from Democracy International.

Reverend Harry Nii Kwatei Owoo, the Regional Acting Chief Coordinator Director thanked sponsors for the program being launched in the Oti Region, saying it will go along to improve the assemblies to develop.

He assured that, the Municipal and District Assemblies would make good use of the opportunity in their respective areas.

The acting Regional Coordinating Director urged the MDAs to work closely with the partners to ensure that the Oti Region becomes one of the best areas.

