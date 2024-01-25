Cocoa smuggling is stalling road projects in the Oti Region and other parts of the country.

That’s according to the Oti Regional Minister who is tasking chiefs of the region to help deal with the menace.

Speaking during a sensitization programme ahead of a reaffirmation exercise by the Ghana Boundary Commission to replace all destroyed boundary pillars in the region, the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu said the Volta and Oti Regions which together produced 8,000 tonnes of cocoa are now experiencing a drop to 100.

The National Security is on the ground dealing with the menace.

Some weeks ago, its vehicle chasing some of the cocoa smugglers was involved in a collision with two men on a motorbike killing them.

The Oti Regional Minister says they have had a meeting with the families of the two on how to give them a befitting burial.

He also disclosed what they are doing to deal with the smuggling.

