Renowned Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G has shed light on her decision not to remarry after her husband died several years ago.

The veteran actress shared these insights during a recent conversation with fellow actress Mercy Johnson on Johnson’s weekly cook show, “Mercy’s Menu.”

According to her, she had the desire to marry, but her grown children played a significant role in influencing her ultimate decision.

She revealed her children, who had reached maturity, earnestly pleaded with her not marry.

They expressed concerns about potential societal reactions, especially from their peers.

In her own words, Ms. Ozokwo said “I wanted to remarry, but my kids had already come of age, and they pleaded with me not to marry another man, and they promised they would be my husband.”

Acknowledging the sacrifice, she continued, “They asked me to stay single for them so their friends will not laugh at them that at their age their mum remarried, and I understood them. Though it was selfish of them, I paid the huge sacrifice for them. No sacrifice is too huge for family.”