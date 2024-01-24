President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The appointment, according to a communique by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communication at the presidency takes effect from February 1, 2024, pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

In addition, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona has been appointed as the Chief of Army Staff to take over from the new CDS.

Major Oppong-Peprah succeeds Rear Admiral Seth Amoama who is due for retirement.

“This appointment has been made following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on 1st February 2024, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama,” the statement said.

Mr Arhin in the statement on behalf of the President “Expressed his gratitude to him for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation.”

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu will remain as the Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshall Frederick Kwasi Asare Bekoe as Chief of Air Staff.

