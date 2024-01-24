Members of Arise Ghana Movement on Tuesday honoured the president of the South Africa-based Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema at a public forum in Accra.

Mr Malema was decorated with one of the country’s traditionally adorned cloths, fugu, soon after his address at the event dubbed: A day of Dialogue with Julius Malema which was organised by the Arise Ghana Movement.

Convenor of Arise Ghana Movement, Mr Bernard Mornah personally presented a branded Arise Ghana Movement T-shirt to Mr Malema.

The programme which was the first major event held by the organisation this year, was addressed by the outspoken South African law maker.

It was attended by leaders of various youth groups and some notable members of the National Democratic Congress, including MP for South Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for Klottey Korley, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, MP for Ningo Prampram, Mr Sam Dzata George, Anita Desoso, former Deputy Tourism Minister, Mr. Kobi Acheampong and the veteran highlife musician, Rex Omar.

Check out more photos below: