South African politician and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema has urged Ghana to address any instances that suppresses media freedom.

In his view, the media as the fourth estate stands as the sole institution which sheds light on societal shortcomings and warrants safeguarding.

Delivering a key note address on Ghana and colonialism on Tuesday, Mr Malema disclosed that the critical nature of media coverage on politicians must not deny them a free and conducive environment.

“Because without that pen, you must know there is an ushering in of dictatorship. If the media is suppressed, if the media cannot write about corruption, if the media takes bribes from the government, you must know those are the dark days of the African continent,” he admonished.

On the sidelines of his address, the tough spoken politician also emphasised the crucial role of social media in exposing corruption and the exploitation of Africa’s natural resources.

He stated that the wealth from Ghana’s gold should benefit its citizens, emphasizing that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s aspiration for African unity and pan-Africanism was a commendable vision.

“I know Kwame Nkrumah was accused of wanting to be President of Africa, there was nothing wrong with that. The man qualified because he woke us up from the dead.

“In Africa, we are continuing with the Kwame Nkrumah call. Even if we do not achieve it in our lifetime, we must create a solid foundation for one Africa,” he added.

