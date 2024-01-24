Akuapem South Member of Parliament(MP) Osei Bonsu (OB) Amoah, has said it was a personal decision to withdraw from Saturday’s primaries.

However, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, says it was in the best interest of the NPP.

In a letter addressed to the NPP on Tuesday, Mr Amoah announced his decision not to seek re-election and requested his name is removed from the ballot paper.

However, the MP who doubles as the Chairman of the NPP Research Committee has pledged his active participation in party affairs.

“It is for the people to judge whether I will be missed or not, and I cannot say whether I will be missed or not.

“I have been in Parliament for four terms and have also served in the executive, gathering a lot of experience along the way. I am still active in the party. I withdrew for the national interest of the party and personal interest,” he said in a Citi News report.

He further called on Akuapem South delegates to ensure a peaceful, smooth process and rally behind the winner to retain the seat.

Mr Amoah was in the race with three others including Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah, and Frank Aidoo, who holds the position of Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South.

ALSO READ: