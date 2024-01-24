Home News Newspaper headlines: Wednesday 24th January 2024 NewsNewspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Wednesday 24th January 2024 January 24, 2024 6:43 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print TAGSNewspaper headlines Labour Issues Ultimatum: We will not pay VAT on electricity, organized labour tells gov’t (23-1-24) TEWU-GH threatens to join striking public university workers to make demands (23-1-24) Boosting Rice Production: Department of agriculture trains Assin Gangan rice farmers (23-1-24) National Health Insurance: We’re not benefiting from NHIS as expected – Goaso traders (23-1-24) Improving STEM Education: MoE poised to position students well to be globally competitive (23-1-24) Community Health: World Health Organization hosts simulation exercise in Eastern region (23-1-24) Black Stars: Chris Hughton remains tight-lipped on sacking call – Agokansie - Adom TV News (23-1-24) NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Weija/Gbawe constituency in focus - Adom TV News (23-1-24) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Thursday 18th January 2024 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Tuesday 16th January 2024 News Newspaper headlines: Monday 15th January 2024 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Thursday 11th January 2024 News Newspaper headlines: Tuesday 9th January 2024 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Thursday 21st December 2023