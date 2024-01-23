The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South Constituency, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has withdrawn from the parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27,2024.

O.B Amoah as he is popularly called decided to hang his boots after years in Parliament.

But, he made a U-turn and picked up nomination forms to seek re-election for the seat.

Other notable aspirants in the primaries include Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah, and Frank Aidoo, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South.

However, few days to the elections, OB Amoah in a letter to the Chairman said he is not contesting again.

“I write to inform you that I have decided to withdraw as a candidate for the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the General Elections in 2024 in the Akuapcm South constituency.

“I respectfully request that in accordance with the Public Elections Regulations, 2016, C.I. 94, my name should be deleted on the ballot paper for the election. I am most grateful and count on your cooperation.

