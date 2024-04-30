The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has expressed unwavering confidence in the party’s prospects in the by-election in Ejisu, predicting a clear victory with a significant margin.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Boakye popularly known as Nana B dismissed a recent poll by Info-Analytics, which predicts that NPP would win but with a small margin.

He discredited the organization and suggested that its work lacked credibility.

According to him, “Their polls look like somebody sitting in his living room and conjuring some figures and throwing them out there. We have a credible source and I am saying that we’re going to win with a clear margin.”

Reacting to this on the same show, Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah, defended the credibility of their polls. Dankwah emphasized that their organisation is widely recognised both nationally and internationally for its reliability and accuracy in polling data.

“The whole country knows we are credible, the whole world knows that we are credible. Despite discrediting us publicly, our poll is what they read every night. It’s a statement they make a lot so I am not surprised.”

He further highlighted the significance of voter turnout in determining the outcome of the election, stressing that the winning party would likely be the one capable of mobillising its supporters effectively.

“This election is not going to be a walk in the park. And whoever will win, it will depend on turnout. The competitor who can convince his supporters to come out and vote will most likely have it.”

