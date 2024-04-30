National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team member, Twum-Barimah, has asked Ejisu constituents to vote massively for independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi in the by-election.

The private legal practitioner has urged the voters to remember Mr Aduomi’s good works as a three-time former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP and honour him with their votes.

This is because he believes Mr Aduomi did a lot of good work which the people can resonate with.

He made the clarion call on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, as he offered a prayer for Mr Aduomi’s victory.

“My prayer is to bless Aduomi this morning and for the people of Ejisu to remember him. He did amazing well during his tenure and the track record should inspire the people to vote for him,” he stated.

Lawyer Twum-Barima further condemned the comments made by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the final NPP rally on Sunday.

According to him, Dr Bawumia’s statement that a vote for Aduomi was for the NDC was unnecessary likewise Akufo-Addo’s call for electorates to reject the former MP.

The utterances he said must motivate the electorates to cast their votes for him.

“I expect Aduomi to win because of the utterances of the President and Bawumia. Aduomi has never been an NDC member so they should focus on the concerns he raised. Even if he is NDC, is he not a human being?” he fumed.

ALSO READ: