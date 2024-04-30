Seidu Rafiwu has finished his ambitious four-day walk-a-thon from Techiman to Accra, covering 383 kilometers in an attempt to break the 48-year-old record held by America’s Jesse Casteneda.

He finished the walking marathon at the Independence Square on Tuesday, April 30 just hours before midday.

Rafiwu is confident that his performance will qualify him for the Guinness World Record for the longest distance walked.

When asked about the possibility of not breaking the record, Rafiwu responded confidently to JoySports: “Marsha Allah, nothing is going to happen that way. If it does, it is God’s will,” he said.

He added: “Yes, I will still try [If not successful]. As a man, you do not give up.”

Spokesperson Nushirat Abubakar revealed that although Rafiwu initially aimed to become a professional footballer, he switched to marathon walking after unsuccessful attempts in the sport.

“The ambition he has was sports, a professional footballer but along the line, he realised that achieving that dream was difficult.

“He said why not try to be a military personnel. We tried our best, he keeps applying almost every year [it was not successful]. Finally, he brought up this one [walk-a-thon].

