The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim has committed to reconciling Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former Ejisu Member of Parliament and runner-up in Tuesday’s Ejisu by-election, with the party.

He emphasized Mr Aduomi’s significance to the NPP and stated his determination to reintegrate him into the party.

Mr Aduomi, who served three terms as an NPP MP for Ejisu, opted to contest as an Independent Candidate in the by-election.

His decision stemmed from concerns about the NPP’s handling of the delegates’ album for constituency executive elections, which he believed compromised the party’s integrity and fairness.

Some NPP members, including President Akufo-Addo, accused Aduomi of betrayal and speculated that he had defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, Mr Aduomi refuted these claims, asserting that he still enjoyed support from NPP backers.

In an interview with the media, Mr Ntim expressed concern about intra-party competition, particularly between two candidates from the same party.

He urged party members not to celebrate the party’s victory but instead to focus on reconciling Aduomi with the NPP.

“Yes, it is worrying because the two main competitors, Aduomi and Kwabena Boateng belong to the same fold, family. We should not be looking at jubilating, I’m not jubilating. My focus now is on how to bring the Aduomi factor back to the fold, bringing him back to the family.

“So that in December when we are going to face the real political opponents, we are going us a unified NPP front. It shouldn’t be difficult at all. Whatever it is, we are going to reach out. As a national chairman, I’m promising you, we will take up the mantle and reach out to him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NPP successfully retained the Ejisu parliamentary seat with its candidate, Kwabena Boateng, polling 27,782 or 55.79% in Tuesday’s by-election.

