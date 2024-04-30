New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the NPP has a more sustainable youth-centered approach to development.

Addressing a Youth Connect Town Hall meeting in Koforidua as part of his campaign to the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumiah hinted that, the free TVET and free SHS programs were carefully introduced to promote quality education and skills development.

He indicated that, skills development is very keen on national development.

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah, the NPP government has introduced more support systems to local businesses aimed at providing funding for Small scale businesses.

He said the Business Employment Assistance Program under the Youth Employment Agency is currently rolling out a program to support business owners to employ at most two people at the expense of the government. The Initiative aims to support the private sector in creating employment for the teaming youth in the country.

Additionally, the Ghana Enterprise Agency has been allocated a hooping GH¢600 million to support Start-up businesses in the country.

According to Dr. Bawumiah, his new tax regime policy which will grant a tax amnesty and introduce the flat tax system effective the year 2025 when allowed to lead Ghana will cushion the overburden of businessmen and promote an all-inclusive tax-based system.

CREDIT SYSTEM AND DIGITALIZATION

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah announced that Ghana would soon become like the Western world under his leadership.

He said his administration will operationalize the credit scoring system where every Ghanaian with a Ghana card would have the opportunity to access funds for his or her business or personal purchases provided the scoring system deems him/her credit-worthy.

The assessment is grounded on the individual’s creditworthiness based on cash inflow or earnings.

He said Ghana is the first country in Africa to commence the Mobile Money interoperability system, which allows mobile money transfers across different networks and from Bank to Mobile Money and vice versa. He added that this digital drive has provided a more friendly approach to business transactions in Ghana.

CONVENIENCE IN SERVICE DELIVERY AND ONE IDENTITY

Dr. Bawumiah mentioned that Ghanaians will soon be liberated from the hustle they go through in renewing their passport. He said the new renewal regime would do away with the bureaucracy.

Adding that, the renewal application would be done online by entering your Ghana card number, your GPS address, and payment of an approved service fee.

Dr. Bawumiah said all renewed passports will be delivered to the applicants at their designated GPS location provided in the online application.

Dr. Bawumiah mentioned that the merging of the Ghana Card number with individual TIN, SSNIT National Health Insurance card among other national identity systems will make life very easy for Ghanaians.

He is promising drastic and bold solutions that will change the fortunes of Ghana.

