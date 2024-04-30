Ghana is leading the charge in the promotion of the continent’s best cuisines on the global stage.

According to the Vice President of the Chefs Association of Ghana, Michael Quainoo, the marketing of African dishes on the international stage led to the establishment of the West Africa Food Festival (WAFFEST) in 2018.

The annual event brings chefs and culinary professionals from various countries, including Benin, Liberia, Nigeria, Togo, South Africa, and Azerbaijan.

It is the biggest regional food festival in the West Africa sub-region, and culinary professionals, governments, and policymakers deliberate on the future of gastronomy within the region.

Speaking to Joy Prime’s Lois Shola Adeyemi at the 6th edition of WAFFEST in Togo, Chef Quainoo said the world should expect a very competitive competition among the countries and, above all, the display of mouthwatering African best dishes.

Indeed, this festival transcends borders, serving as a melting pot of cultures, flavours, and traditions from across the region.

Chef Quainoo emphasises the significance of unity in promoting Africa’s rich culinary heritage on a global scale.

“It is one of the biggest platforms,” he continues, “and I’m happy to see most of my friends from Nigeria, Togo, Benin, and Cote d’Ivoire coming together because we want to speak with one voice when it comes to culinary,” he indicated.

For Chef Quainoo, the essence lies not in competition for the sake of victory but in collaboration to elevate African cuisines onto international platforms.

His sentiment echoes throughout the festival grounds, where chefs, food enthusiasts, and cultural ambassadors converge to celebrate the diversity and richness of West African gastronomy. From savoury jollof rice to succulent grilled tilapia, each dish tells a story, reflecting centuries of tradition and innovation.

His sentiment echoes throughout the festival grounds, where chefs, food enthusiasts, and cultural ambassadors converge to celebrate the diversity and richness of West African gastronomy. From savoury jollof rice to succulent grilled tilapia, each dish tells a story, reflecting centuries of tradition and innovation.

As Ghana leads the charge in championing Africa’s culinary identity, the West Africa Food Festival serves as an array of hope and unity, inviting the world to savour the flavours of the continent.

Through collaboration and cooperation, the Chefs Association of Ghana is carving a path towards a future where African cuisines shine brightly on the global stage.

