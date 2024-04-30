The Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) has threatened to mobilise its members to boycott next year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) if the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) increase registration fees without engaging them.

Students from private schools currently pay GH¢465 and GH¢214 for WASSCE and BECE respectively.

But to GNAPS, the fees are too high and negatively impacting private school education in Ghana.

The President of GNAPS, Professor Damascus Tuurosong, raised these concerns during a media briefing.

“We entreat WAEC to always negotiate with GNAPS prior to any fee increase. Let me serve notice that GNAPS will lead all pre-tertiary private schools to boycott next year’s BECE should WAEC arbitrarily increase the fees.

This year we got the notice late, it could have happened. But we are serving the notice early that from next year if there is no negotiation, private schools will not be part of next year’s BECE, and this is not a mere threat. We are blazing our boots towards that,” he declared.