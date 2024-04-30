The West Africa Food Festival (WAFFEST) has over the past six years brought together stakeholders within the culinary profession.

It is the biggest regional food festival in the West Africa sub-region for gastronomy professionals, governments, and policymakers to deliberate on the future of gastronomy within the region.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime’s Lois Shola Adeyemi at the ongoing WAFFEST2024 in Togo, the President of the Africa Chefs Alliance emphasised the role of the annual event in fostering unity across Africa.

Mr. Shaun Smith indicated that the festival has over the years brought together French and English-speaking countries, promoting collaboration and creating opportunities for the continent’s bulging youth population.

“The West Africa Food Festival serves as a platform for mentoring young people in the culinary arts,” Smith stated. “It’s not just about showcasing culinary skills; it’s about nurturing talent and providing career opportunities for the next generation of chefs,” he said.

The West Africa Food Festival (WAFFEST) was initiated in 2018 by Chef Isaac Sackey from Ghana through the Chefs Association of Ghana, which brought together chefs and culinary professionals from Burkina Faso, Botswana, Benin, Liberia, Nigeria, Togo, South Africa, and Azerbaijan, to mention but a few.

“This is part of seeing the unity of Africa between the French and English-speaking countries. The Anglophone and Francophone countries are coming together. So I think there’s much better unity. I want that established more. Also opportunities for our youth. We want to give them career opportunities, hope, aspirations, and skills. Skills will change a nation and lives. If somebody has a skill, they can feed their family. They can travel the world, work in a hotel somewhere around the world, and earn foreign currencies,” he said.

Mr. Shaun Smith underscored the importance of competitions in personal and professional development, stating that “competitions are one of the opportunities that help us develop. The more we develop, the better we become.”

He stressed the fact that programmes like WAFFEST2024 offer a chance for both young and experienced chefs to explore new techniques and push their creative boundaries.

Reflecting on the broader impact of culinary skills, Smith highlighted the significance of providing career opportunities, hope, aspirations, and skills to African youth.

The West Africa Food Festival not only celebrates the rich culinary diversity of the region but also serves as a catalyst for unity, mentorship, and opportunity across the African continent.

