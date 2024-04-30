The Electoral Commission (EC) will today, April 30 conduct a by-election in the Ejisu constituency of the Ashanti region to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP).

This follows the death of sitting MP, John Kumah on March 7, 2024 after a brief illness.

Six candidates, including three independent candidates, are vying for the seat to succeed him.

The aspirants are Esther Osei (CPP), Kwabena Boateng (NPP), Beatrice Boakye (LPG), Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent), Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent) and Attakorah Joseph (Independent).

The election will be a keen competition between the NPP’s candidate and Mr Aduomi, a three-time NPP MP who has severed ties to contest as an independent candidate.