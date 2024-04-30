The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe has downplayed concerns of bias and rigging as the Ejisu constituency braces for today’s by-election.

An independent candidate in the polls, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi is said to have alleged that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in bed with the EC to rig the by-election to retain the late John Kumah’s seat.

Addressing this allegation on JoyNews’ PM Express, the Dr. Quaicoe emphasised that, such allegations are unfounded.

He categorically refuted claims that the EC would assist any candidate in rigging the election, affirming that the Commission’s primary objective is to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

“They need to know that we are working with the law so everything will be done peacefully and according to the law. I don’t know who gave them this information but that is not our modus operandi.

“We don’t help candidates win elections. The voters will vote and we will declare what the voters have decided,” he told host, Evans Mensah on Monday.

Reiterating the Commission’s commitment to professionalism and impartiality, the Dr. Quaicoe assured all Ghanaians and candidates of a fair and transparent electoral exercise.

“As the Electoral Commission, we will also do our best to maintain our integrity, to do what we are known to do best. So we can promise all Ghanaians and the candidates that we will do professional work” he added.

Electorates of Ejisu are set to cast their vote to select a new Member of Parliament following the death late MP, John Kumah.

A total of 106,812 registered voters were expected to cast their ballots in 204 polling stations across the constituency to select out of six candidates who would be the new lawmaker for Ejisu.