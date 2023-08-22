Veteran musician, Rex Omar, is incensed about Bank of Ghana Governor’s justification for the GH¢60.8 billion loss the Central Bank accrued in 2022.

In his view, the explanation is untenable and only exposes the crass incompetence of Dr Ernest Addison and corruption in the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Mr Omar’s comment comes after BoG Governor at a press conference on Monday, justified the construction of a new office building for the bank reportedly at a cost of $250 million.

He said among other things that, the new building is designed to meet a modern-day head office of a central bank as compared to those in Abuja and Dakar.

But Mr Omar on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday expressed shock at the conduct of Dr Addison.

According to him, in such economic distress, he could not fathom why Bank of Ghana could use such colossal sum of money for just and office building.

The veteran highlife musician who is also a convener of pressure group, Arise Ghana said the demonstration against BoG Governor by the Minority in Parliament is very timely.

“Arise Ghana will join demonstration against the Bank of Ghana to expose the rot in government. They cannot take Ghanaians for granted,” he fumed.

Meanwhile, NDC MPs will on Tuesday, September 5, organise a demonstration against Dr Addison and his two deputies.

It will be done in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations, Progressive Forces and other well-meaning Ghanaians.