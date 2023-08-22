The Ministry of Education has offered an explanation regarding the directive from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to withhold August salaries for lecturers in Colleges of Education who participated in the recent strike action.

In a statement provided to Adom News, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, emphasized the rationale behind this decision.

He questioned where CETAG expected the government to source the funds to pay them when they had not fulfilled their work obligations.

Mr Kwarteng reiterated that the government would not disburse salaries for the month of August, as the lecturers had abstained from their duties, making them ineligible for compensation.

This directive underscores the government’s stance on the principle of “No Work, No Pay,” maintaining that remuneration should correspond to services rendered.