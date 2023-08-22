The Dansoman branch of the Apostles’ Continuation Church International has elected new Women’s Fellowship leaders.

At the helm of this dynamic team is Margaret Abena Amponsah, who has assumed the role of Chairperson and leader.

She is joined by a dedicated group of women leaders, with Faustina Cudjo as Vice Chair, Vivian Takyi as Organizer, Victoria Akaiku Annan as Secretary, Eunice Amoako as Treasurer, and Victoria Amankwaa as the Porter.

A Vision for Growth and Spiritual Upliftment

Margaret Abena Amponsah, the newly appointed Chairperson, has shared her visionary agenda for the next three years.

Her primary objectives include instilling a profound sense of reverence for God among women, fostering love, respect, and tranquility within the congregation, and encouraging mothers to actively involve their children in church activities, ensuring they receive a solid foundation in the teachings of the faith.

Furthermore, she highlighted the importance of modest attire among young women as a means to honour the sanctity of the church.

Wisdom from the Church Leader

Pastor Isaac Osei Frimpong, representing the Senior Apostles’ Continuation Church International – Peniel Assembly, Atico branch, acknowledged the pivotal role undertaken by the newly appointed Women’s Fellowship leaders.

He emphasised the church’s critical role in guiding and supporting the youth, urging them to seek spiritual fulfilment as a path to a fruitful life.

The Church’s Vital Role in Society

In a broader context, Pastor Isaac Osei Frimpong emphasized that the church plays a crucial role in society and should not solely depend on government’s intervention to address societal challenges.

He stressed the importance of the church’s commitment to nurturing the spiritual and moral development of the youth, thus contributing positively to the community.

This announcement reflects the church’s unwavering commitment to fostering a sense of community, spirituality, and moral values among its members, with a particular focus on women and youth.

As the new leadership takes the reins, there is a palpable sense of enthusiasm and dedication to these essential principles.