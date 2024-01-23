The Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Fighters Front (EFF), Julius Malema has paid a courtesy call on former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama.

After the visit, he proceeded to lay a wreath at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in honor of the legendary Pan-Africanist and first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Mr. Malema arrived in Accra on January 23 for a significant dialogue with Africa’s youth, organized by AriseGhana.

He is in Ghana on the invitation of the Arise Ghana Youth Movement to partake in a national dialogue on Pan-Africanism.

The event aims to provide Ghana’s youth an opportunity to connect with Malema’s fervent activism and commitment to a liberated and united Africa.

This dialogue with Comrade Julius Malema, under the auspices of AriseGhana, is intended to give the youth of Ghana an opportunity to draw from the reverberating activism and radicalism of the leader of the EFF, whose passion for a liberated and united Africa remains unquenchable.

