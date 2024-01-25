Ghanaian media icon, Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay has reacted to the stellar performance of Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams during a match between his club, Athletic Bilbao, and Barcelona.

Delay, echoing the sentiments of numerous Ghanaians and football enthusiasts, lauded Inaki Williams’ exceptional display in the Copa del Rey, after the Black Stars exited the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a thrilling encounter on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Athletic Bilbao triumphed over Barcelona with a scoreline of 4-2.

Inaki Williams netted a crucial third goal during the 105th minute of extra time, propelling his team into the lead.

He also delivered an impressive assist to his younger brother, Nico Williams, who sealed the victory with a goal in the 120th minute.

Reflecting on Inaki Williams’ performance, Delay wrote: “A remarkable footballer in the wrong setting.”

