The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has instructed the Kumasi Traditional Council to halt proceedings against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to the report, the Asantehene explicitly said he had not instructed anyone to summon Chairman Wontumi for allegedly disrespecting him and the Golden Stool.

Otumfuo is said to have expressed dissatisfaction with the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, for the unnecessary tension caused by their actions in the lead-up to the 150th anniversary celebration of the Sagrenti War and the 25th anniversary of his coronation.

This information, as per the report, indicates that, the Asantehene does not want Manhyia to be involved in minor partisan political matters.

The Kumasi Traditional Council had summoned Chairman Wontumi over alleged derogatory remarks against the Asantehene during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in Manhyia South.

The Council had directed Wontumi’s appearance on Monday, January 29, 2024, but the Asantehene’s recent directive has led to the discontinuation of the proceedings.

