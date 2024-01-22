Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has been ordered to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace on Monday over alleged derogatory remarks against the Asantehene.

He will have to make an appearance with Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who is said to have made similar statements in support of Chairman Wontumi on radio.

Management of the radio station has also been summoned by the Kumasi Traditional Council.

The NPP Chairman is alleged to have made some derogatory remarks about the Asantehene for which he was invited by the Kumasi Traditional Council.

On behalf of Chairman Wontumi, NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua and National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye led a party delegation to the Palace.

The Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI in the absence of Asantehene, sat in state.

All factions of the Kumasi Traditional Council were represented at the Manhyia Palace.

Speaking on the mission of the delegation, the NPP General Secretary pleaded that the accused, Chairman Wontumi, has taken ill and requested for two weeks for his recovery.

As tradition demands, it was thrown to the faction leaders of the Traditional Council to have their take on the matter.

All leaders who spoke furiously disagreed with the request for the two-week period, especially after Wontumi failed to present a medical report.

They further drew in lawyer Maurice Ampaw for alleged derogatory statements in support of Chairman Wontumi’s statement.

In passing final comments, the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwaatia ordered that the Ashanti Regional NPP Chair appear before the Traditional Council next Monday.

He also ordered Maurice Ampaw and Management of Wontumi Radio to be present on the day.

In a concluding statement, the NPP General Secretary thanked the traditional authority and reiterated his reverence for the Golden Stool.

He dissociated the party from the invitation thrown to Maurice Ampaw.

The merits of the substantive issue are yet to be heard.

Driver jailed 8 years for attempted kidnapping

‘Kyɛnkyɛn bi adi m’awu’ banger featured in latest Netflix movie

NPP primaries: Dr Adutwum goes unopposed